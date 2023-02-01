Updated on: Wednesday February 1, 2023 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Drier. High 32°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Calm & Warmer. Low 21°

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 40°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy for midweek today. Highs will jump up a little bit to the lower thirties.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. We will be much more calm and warm, with lows dropping back into the lower twenties.

We’ll be a bit warmer on Ground Hog’s Day, hopefully that’s a good sign, with highs back to near forty.

Skies will be partly cloudy to round out the work week on Friday and to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs will drop to the upper twenties on Friday, and rise to the lower to mid thirties on Saturday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to round out the weekend on Sunday. More warmth will be with us, with highs back in the mid to upper forties.

Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will jump to the upper forties.

More warmth and precipitation will be with us on Tuesday. Scattered showers move in later in the afternoon with highs in the lower fifties.

Have A Great Wednesday!!

