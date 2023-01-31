Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castalia Margaretta 68, Old Fort 39

Chillicothe Huntington 39, Southeastern 37

Chillicothe Unioto 69, Frankfort Adena 42

Coldwater 54, Lima Shawnee 44, OT

Cols. DeSales 39, Cols. Eastmoor 28

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Convoy Crestview 56, Celina 27

Danville 56, Sparta Highland 30

Dublin Scioto 60, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Eaton 43, Bradford 22

Granville Christian 46, Liberty Christian Academy 11

Grove City 64, Thomas Worthington 32

Hamler Patrick Henry 70, Defiance 34

Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Continental 23

Hudson WRA 61, Medina Highland 59

Huron 46, Collins Western Reserve 28

Kalida 42, Defiance Tinora 31

Kenton 70, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Lowellville 49, McDonald 27

Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 16

Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Arcanum 22

McComb 56, Oregon Stritch 25

Milan Edison 66, Norwalk St. Paul 42

Miller City 52, Van Buren 38

New Hope Christian 50, Whitehall-Yearling 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 50, Minster 33

Ottoville 59, Paulding 34

Piketon 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23

Plymouth 59, Crestline 29

Sandusky Perkins 47, Port Clinton 44

Shelby 56, Upper Sandusky 51

Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Caledonia River Valley 34

Sycamore Mohawk 57, Cory-Rawson 51, 2OT

Waynesfield-Goshen 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41

Westerville S. 66, Reynoldsburg 50

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Tol. Christian 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Genoa Christian vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press