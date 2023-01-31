Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 46, Upper Dublin 34

Academy of the New Church 44, Germantown Friends 22

Altoona 41, Carlisle 38

Archbishop Ryan 38, St. Hubert’s 36

Archbishop Wood 63, Neumann-Goretti 42

Berks Catholic 56, Reading 36

Bethlehem Liberty 56, Bethlehem Catholic 48

Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27

Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50

Germantown Academy 58, Agnes Irwin 23

Girard College 27, Pine Forge 4

Greencastle Antrim 69, Gettysburg 23

Gwynedd Mercy 46, Nazareth Academy 23

Homer-Center 41, West Shamokin 30

Jenkintown 30, Calvary Christian 28

Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31

Keystone Oaks 49, Seton-LaSalle 39

Lebanon 47, Cocalico 40

Manheim Central 53, Ephrata 49

McKeesport 71, Albert Gallatin 38

Newport 41, St. Joseph’s Catholic 20

Otto-Eldred 52, Galeton 21

Oxford 48, Unionville 26

Penn Charter 63, Notre Dame 45

Penn-Trafford 45, Montour 42

Pennridge 47, Central Bucks East 38

Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31

Philadelphia West Catholic 61, Conwell Egan 53

Red Land 48, Hershey 38

Red Lion 30, South Western 27

Schuylkill Valley 59, Kutztown 34

Solanco 38, Elizabethtown 28

Spring-Ford 60, Methacton 35

Susquehanna Township 48, Camp Hill 27

Union Area 51, Lincoln High School 21

Waynesburg Central 50, Frazier 43

West Lawn Wilson 54, Muhlenberg 33

Woodland Hills 48, Penn Hills 26

Wyomissing 52, Hamburg 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Brighton vs. Cornell, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/