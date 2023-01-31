Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 44, Germantown Friends 22
Altoona 41, Carlisle 38
Archbishop Ryan 38, St. Hubert’s 36
Archbishop Wood 63, Neumann-Goretti 42
Bethlehem Liberty 56, Bethlehem Catholic 48
Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27
Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50
Germantown Academy 58, Agnes Irwin 23
Girard College 27, Pine Forge 4
Gwynedd Mercy 46, Nazareth Academy 23
Homer-Center 41, West Shamokin 30
Jenkintown 30, Calvary Christian 28
Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31
Keystone Oaks 49, Seton-LaSalle 39
Lebanon 47, Cocalico 40
Newport 41, St. Joseph’s Catholic 20
Oxford 48, Unionville 26
Penn Charter 63, Notre Dame 45
Penn-Trafford 45, Montour 42
Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31
Philadelphia West Catholic 61, Conwell Egan 53
Red Land 48, Hershey 38
Spring-Ford 60, Methacton 35
Woodland Hills 48, Penn Hills 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Brighton vs. Cornell, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/