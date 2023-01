Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 2½ Providence at PURDUE 9½ Penn State Creighton 14½ at GEORGETOWN at NORTH CAROLINA 8½ Pittsburgh Tennessee 5½ at FLORIDA Georgia Tech 1½ at LOUISVILLE at RICHMOND 4½ Saint Bonaventure at SOUTH FLORIDA 8½ East Carolina Wofford 1 at EAST TENNESSEE STATE Samford 5 at WESTERN CAROLINA at AUBURN 11½ Georgia at CINCINNATI 16½ Tulsa at LA SALLE PK George Washington at FURMAN 10 Chattanooga at GEORGE MASON 4½ UMass at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 4½ Rhode Island at MISSOURI STATE 10½ Valparaiso Tarleton State 1½ at UT ARLINGTON at ILLINOIS STATE 5½ UIC Indiana State 12½ at EVANSVILLE at BRADLEY 6½ Southern Illinois at MURRAY STATE 1½ Belmont at MARQUETTE 9 Villanova at NC STATE 9½ Florida State at DRAKE 9 Northern Iowa SFA 3 at NEW MEXICO STATE at OKLAHOMA 3 Oklahoma State at MISSOURI 11½ LSU at TULANE 8½ SMU at CAL BAPTIST 2 Southern Utah at SEATTLE U 8 Abilene Christian at UTAH STATE 4 New Mexico NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 5½ (OFF) Portland at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (OFF) Orlando Washington 6 (234½) at DETROIT at BOSTON 8 (230½) Brooklyn Golden State 2½ (240) at MINNESOTA Oklahoma City 5 (OFF) at HOUSTON Sacramento 7½ (244) at SAN ANTONIO at UTAH 3 (231½) Toronto at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Atlanta NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (49½) Kansas City NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Boston -122 at TORONTO +102 Carolina -154 at BUFFALO +128

