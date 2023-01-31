Monday’s Scores

Associated Press13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antietam 40, Tulpehocken 33

Archbishop Ryan 81, Lansdale Catholic 47

Bedford 57, Bishop Carroll 28

Brookville 62, North Clarion 39

Calvary Christian 60, Morrisville 41

Cambria Heights 69, Penns Manor 65

Caravel Academy, Del. 67, Shipley 56

Central Cambria 61, River Valley 51

Central Dauphin East 82, Lebanon 51

Conestoga Christian 65, Harrisburg Christian 46

Cumberland Valley 44, Central Dauphin 31

Dallas 67, Tunkhannock 51

Derry 64, Apollo-Ridge 35

Dobbins 94, Overbrook 78

Donegal 65, Northern Lebanon 48

Edison 66, Masterman 54

Engineering And Science 68, Mastery Charter North 36

Exeter 66, Daniel Boone 30

Franklin Learning Center 75, Tacony Academy 53

Girard College 66, Barrack Hebrew 53

Governor Mifflin 61, Twin Valley 47

Greenwood 62, East Juniata 56

Johnsonburg 50, Cameron County 45

Kane Area 61, Youngsville 46

Lewisburg 73, Southern Columbia 68

Liguori 56, Valley Forge Baptist 52

Marian Catholic 66, Salem Christian 30

Marion Center 75, United 26

Maritime Academy 72, Philadelphia George Washington 59

Millersburg 50, Juniata 42

Montgomery 63, Williamson 35

Nazareth Area 67, Wilson 62

Neumann-Goretti 72, Archbishop Carroll 61

Northampton 46, Palmerton 43

Northumberland Christian 61, Benton 31

Olney Charter 60, Vaux Big Picture 52

Palumbo 49, Preparatory Charter High School 29

Philadelphia Central 52, Bodine 42

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 70, Father Judge 45

Portage Area 78, Purchase Line 23

Propel Andrew Street 25, Calvary Chapel Christian 11

Schuylkill Haven 48, Lourdes Regional 36

Selinsgrove 65, Berwick 56

St. Joseph’s Catholic 58, Newport 48

Sun Valley 47, Kennett 33

The City School 43, Pine Forge 31

Tyrone 55, Huntingdon 54

Union 71, Keystone 69

West Lawn Wilson 39, Muhlenberg 36

West Philadelphia 78, Sankofa Freedom 46

York 56, Spring Grove 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

