Monday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 58, Sewickley Academy 43

Apollo-Ridge 55, Ligonier Valley 41

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 35, Eden Christian 28

Armstrong 37, Mars 28

Avella 58, Mapletown 34

Avonworth 50, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 39

Barrack Hebrew 71, Kohelet Yeshiva 33

Belle Vernon 56, Southmoreland 34

Bethel Park 61, Peters Township 60

Bishop Guilfoyle 40, Richland 33

Bishop McCort 54, Somerset 49

Blackhawk 43, Hopewell 31

Blacklick Valley 59, Harmony 28

Blue Mountain 37, Jim Thorpe 30

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 42

Brockway 49, West Forest 19

Burgettstown 61, Sto-Rox 12

Cal 59, Bethlehem Center 23

Carlynton 37, Northgate 18

Carmichaels 54, Bentworth 40

Central Valley 76, Ambridge 30

Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 51

Chester 61, Martin Luther King 21

Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 26

Clairton 49, Springdale 39

Claysburg-Kimmel 39, Southern Fulton 18

Clearfield 48, Bellefonte 47

Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8

Cumberland Valley 27, Central Dauphin 26

Elizabeth Forward 62, Laurel Highlands 47

Erie McDowell 50, Erie 40

Everett 54, McConnellsburg High School 40

Fels 59, Gratz 48

Forest Hills 74, Greater Johnstown 43

Franklin 34, Corry 30

Freedom Area 65, Rochester 32

Glendale 45, West Branch 29

Greater Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44

Grove City 56, Sharon 42

Hampton 53, Fox Chapel 36

Highlands 65, Freeport 35

Hollidaysburg 59, Bald Eagle Area 15

Holy Redeemer 49, Wyoming Area 28

Homer-Center 56, Cambria Heights 30

Imhotep Charter 43, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40

Indiana 61, Gateway 34

Kennedy Catholic 87, Farrell 29

Knoch 58, Derry 30

Lancaster Catholic 52, ELCO 25

Lincoln High School 52, Elwood City Riverside 33

Lincoln Park Charter 76, South Fayette 40

Line Mountain 61, Halifax 24

MAST Charter 44, Lower Moreland 33

Maplewood 30, Cambridge Springs 29

Marian Catholic 52, Shenandoah Valley 27

Masterman 44, Franklin Learning Center 22

Meadowbrook Christian 35, Grace Prep 9

Mercer 31, Lakeview 29

Mercyhurst Prep 47, Seneca 23

Mifflin County 69, Selinsgrove 29

Mohawk 57, Beaver Falls 55

Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27

Montour 53, West Allegheny 42

Moshannon Valley 31, Mount Union 27

Mount Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25

Neshannock 72, Laurel 55

Neumann 56, Midd-West 24

North Allegheny 51, Pine-Richland 46

North East 65, Iroquois 21

North Star 46, Conemaugh Valley 26

Northwestern 56, Eisenhower 36

Norwin 60, Butler 22

Oakland Catholic 65, Thomas Jefferson 47

Oil City 38, Meadville 35

Palumbo 35, Philadelphia High School for Girls 28

Penn Cambria 49, Bedford 28

Penns Valley 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 22

Philadelphia Central 63, Dobbins 26

Philadelphia Northeast 32, Mastery Charter North 26

Pine Grove 59, Tamaqua 43

Pittsburgh North Catholic 45, Greensburg Salem 28

Port Allegany 46, Coudersport 43

Punxsutawney 51, Elk County Catholic 44

Quaker Valley 29, Beaver Area 21

Riverview 45, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 14

Schuylkill Haven 50, Lourdes Regional 35

Scranton 49, West Scranton 10

Seneca Valley 51, Hempfield Area 48

Serra Catholic 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Shade 54, Rockwood 51

Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 26

Shaler 60, New Castle 39

Sharpsville 47, Greenville 42

Shenango 62, New Brighton 10

Slippery Rock 60, Hickory 58, OT

South Allegheny 46, East Allegheny 32

South Park 60, Brownsville 18

Southern Huntingdon 89, Fannett-Metal 28

Spring Grove 74, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

St. Joseph 54, Jeannette 26

St. Marys 37, Dubois Central Catholic 34

Trinity 68, Moon 38

Tussey Mountain 60, Forbes Road 22

Union Area 55, Bishop Canevin 26

Upper St. Clair 52, Mount Lebanon 44

Washington 36, Chartiers-Houston High School 21

Waynesburg Central 57, McGuffey 33

West Greene 64, Geibel Catholic 47

West Middlesex 56, Commodore Perry 16

West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25

Williamsburg 60, Bellwood-Antis 56

Williamsport 44, Montoursville 22

Winchester Thurston 57, Steel Valley 16

Windber 57, Conemaugh Township 36

Yough 54, Charleroi 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ellis School vs. Carrick, ppd.

