Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 50, Defiance Ayersville 49

Athens 40, Albany Alexander 37

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 29

Batavia Clermont NE 59, Williamsburg 31

Belmont Union Local 50, Bellaire 21

Berea-Midpark 43, Massillon 36

Berlin Hiland 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Bethel-Tate 54, Blanchester 21

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Martins Ferry 26

Botkins 58, Lima Perry 46

Bowerston Conotton Valley 42, Madonna, W.Va. 39

Bracken Co., Ky. 66, RULH 18

Bristol 48, Warren Lordstown 7

Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 36

Brookfield 67, Warren Champion 45

Brunswick 52, Strongsville 46

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Bishop Fenwick 33

Can. McKinley 64, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 34

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45

Canfield S. Range 43, Cortland Lakeview 30

Carrollton 68, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45

Cedarville 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38

Chardon 68, Geneva 33

Cin. Christian 41, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39

Cin. Clark Montessori 27, Cin. Seven Hills 22

Cin. Madeira 57, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34

Cin. Mt. Healthy 41, Cin. Wyoming 31

Cin. Princeton 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58

Cin. Walnut Hills 52, Cin. Winton Woods 48

Cin. West Clermont 53, Loveland 25

Cin. Woodward 53, Cin. Shroder 25

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40, Batavia 31

Cle. Hts. 52, Bedford 25

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 50, Beachwood 49

Clyde 45, Attica Seneca E. 44

Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Cols. Whetstone 11

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 53, Chardon NDCL 31

Day. Meadowdale 69, Day. Belmont 53

Delphos Jefferson 58, Wapakoneta 22

Delta 47, Pioneer N. Central 19

E. Liverpool 53, Weir, W.Va. 32

E. Palestine 35, Wellsville 24

Elyria 41, LaGrange Keystone 32

Findlay 52, Tol. St. Ursula 31

Franklin Middletown Christian 44, Day. Christian 38

Fremont Ross 68, Lima Sr. 53

Garfield Hts. Trinity 52, Burton Berkshire 42

Garrettsville Garfield 39, Newton Falls 13

Gates Mills Hawken 49, Parma Padua 34

Georgetown 50, W. Union 45

Girard 56, Jefferson Area 37

Goshen 48, Wilmington 29

Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Sullivan Black River 48

Hamilton Badin 70, Hamilton 29

Hanoverton United 49, Columbiana 40

Holland Springfield 43, Sylvania Northview 12

Hubbard 48, Niles McKinley 36

John Marshall, W.Va. 51, Dover 24

Kenton 73, Montgomery Co., Ky. 50

Kings Mills Kings 51, Milford 46

Kinsman Badger 58, Vienna Mathews 45

Lebanon 56, Cin. Turpin 29

Leetonia 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 17

Liberty Center 55, Sherwood Fairview 48

Lore City Buckeye Trail 44, Barnesville 42

Lynchburg-Clay 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43

Mantua Crestwood 35, Ravenna SE 27

Mason 57, Bellbrook 37

McComb 41, Arcadia 29

Miamisburg 55, Franklin 34

Middletown Madison Senior 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26

Mineral Ridge 55, Sebring McKinley 15

Mogadore Field 59, Willoughby S. 30

Morgantown, W.Va. 54, Marietta 19

N. Ridgeville 48, Medina 41

N. Royalton 67, Fairview 47

Nelsonville-York 60, Bidwell River Valley 51

New Lebanon Dixie 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Notre Dame Academy 44, Tol. Whitmer 36

Oak Glen, W.Va. 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33

Oxford Talawanda 59, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Newark Licking Valley 39

Philo 39, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

Piqua 31, Clayton Northmont 23

Poland Seminary 60, Struthers 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 70, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Richfield Revere 53, Rootstown 32

Rockford Parkway 49, Van Wert 44

Seton 41, Hamilton Ross 30

Southington Chalker 59, Windham 37

Springfield 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 19

Streetsboro 59, Akr. Springfield 19

Swanton 36, Metamora Evergreen 31

Tallmadge 51, Akr. Firestone 14

Thornville Sheridan 43, New Concord John Glenn 40

Tipp City Bethel 59, DeGraff Riverside 20

University, W.Va. 51, Steubenville 48

Van Wert Lincolnview 50, Ft. Jennings 25

Wadsworth 46, Hudson 35

Warren JFK 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 35

Wauseon 47, Tol. Bowsher 29

Waynesville 63, Jamestown Greeneview 33

Wellington 33, Mansfield Christian 31

Wellston 50, McArthur Vinton County 26

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 77, Vincent Warren 56

Youngs. Boardman 47, N. Can. Hoover 29

Youngs. Liberty 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30

Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Zanesville 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

