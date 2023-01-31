Maple Avenue lane closures

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced on Tuesday that crews will be performing a

survey of Maple Avenue in preparation for waterline improvements and pavement

resurfacing projects.



The survey work will be completed on Thursday, February 2, on Maple Avenue from Taylor Street to Bell Street and will require temporary lane closures in the area.

Lane closures and traffic patterns will be posted with message boards, signs and barrels.



Motorists should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible. Please use caution

when traveling thru work zones.



If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at (740)455‐0631.