Lillard scores 42 as Trail Blazers beat Hawks 129-125

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 42 points, Anfernee Simons hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-125 on Monday night.

Dejounte Murray had 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hawks, who played without star point guard Trae Young.

Lillard added six assists in his fifth 40-point game this month. Jerami Grant had 22 points and Simons finished with 21, including his clutch 3 that gave the Trail Blazers a 124-121 lead.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points for Atlanta off the bench.

