Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (20-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is first in the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game.

The 76ers are 18-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by Embiid averaging 4.2.

The Magic have gone 10-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 42.5 rebounds per game led by Bol Bol averaging 6.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 119-109 on Jan. 31, with Paolo Banchero scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 53.4% and averaging 33.6 points for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.