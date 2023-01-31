Dog of The Week: Meet Diego

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is a one year old that is full of puppy playfulness.

K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid says that because of his puppy nature, he’s needs a family to work with him and give him stability.

“He seems to be dog friendly, cats are unknown but that’s always something that can be tested. Also a dog of this age can be trained very easily, especially with consistency and routine. So, he would just be a fabulous dog for any family, especially with young kids because as you can see, he’s very at tentative to be able to be affectionate with and so forth.”

McQuaid also said that since we’re expecting cold temperatures the next couple of days, make sure to keep your furry friends warm and safe.

“Be very mindful this week, we’re going to have some cold temperatures at night so maybe use straw, it’s usually the best bedding and maybe change it altogether, put more in and make sure their body heat is kept up to where it needs to be, that means a lot and water depends on making that happen as well.”

McQuaid says that they have dog food available for those in need in the community thanks to generous donations.