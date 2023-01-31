Updated on: Tuesday January 31, 2023 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. High 31°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Calm & Cold. Low 18°

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Drier. High 32°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will decrease to partly cloudy for your Tuesday, as we dry up a bit. We will be quite below average, with highs only in the lower thirties.

Clouds will return for the overnight again. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be calm and cold, as our temperatures will drop into the upper teens!!

Clouds will continue to be partly cloudy for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will jump up a little bit to the lower to mid thirties.

We’ll be a bit warmer on Ground Hog’s Day, hopefully that’s a good sign, with highs back to near forty to the lower forties.

Skies will be partly cloudy to round out the work week on Friday and to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs will drop to the upper twenties on Friday, and rise to the mid thirties on Saturday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to round out the weekend on Sunday. More warmth will be with us, with highs back in the mid forties. Slight shower chances will be with us.

Skies will decrease back to partly cloudy on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will drop to the lower forties.

Have A Great Tuesday!!

