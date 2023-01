Tuesday’s Time Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 31 NBA

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 4 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas St. at No. 8 Kansas, 8 p.m.

No. 15 TCU vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Clemson at Boston College, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Indiana at maryland, 9 p.m.

No. 22 San Diego St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Miami vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 24 UConn at Depaul 8 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 20 Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7 p.m.

No. 25 South Florida vs. East Carolina, 7 p.m.