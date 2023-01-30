Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Clemson 4 at BOSTON COLLEGE at KANSAS 6 Kansas State at MARYLAND 1 Indiana San Diego State 2 at NEVADA NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 4 (OFF) Miami at NEW YORK 1½ (OFF) LA Lakers LA Clippers 3 (OFF) at CHICAGO at MILWAUKEE 11½ (OFF) Charlotte at DENVER 8½ (OFF) New Orleans NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (49½) Kansas City NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Washington -220 at COLUMBUS +180 Ottawa -178 at MONTREAL +146 at CAROLINA -205 Los Angeles +168

