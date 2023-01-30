Meyers scores 24 to help No. 8 Maryland women top Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and Diamond Miller added 14 as No. 8 Maryland began a busy week with an 87-66 rout of Penn State on Monday night.

The Terrapins (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) face No. 6 Iowa on Thursday and No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, but they made short work of the Lady Lions (12-10, 3-8), holding them to 18 points in the first half.

Maryland closed the opening quarter with a 20-2 run and made its final nine shots of the period. The Terps have won 11 of 12.

Maryland, which trails Big Ten-leading Indiana by a game in the loss column, led 9-7 before blitzing Penn State over the latter half of the first quarter. Meyers and Miller scored six points each during the run, and the Terps were up 29-9 after one.

A 3-pointer by Meyers in the final seconds of the half put Maryland up 41-18. The Princeton transfer finished with her highest point total since joining the Terps before this season. Her career high is 29 from a win over Kentucky in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Makenna Marisa scored 23 points for Penn State, which has dropped five of six.

Shyanne Sellers scored 15 points for Maryland, which shot 13 of 17 in the first quarter and finished at 53% for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Lady Lions shot 24% from the field in the first half, and they were never able to threaten Maryland much despite shooting 60% in the second half.

Maryland: The Terps continue to impress after surrounding Miller with several transfers this season. They pushed the pace early, and this was the first time in six games the Terps surpassed 80 points.

MILESTONE WATCH

Maryland’s Elisa Pinzan scored four points and needs four more to reach 1,000 for her career.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Lady Lions host Northwestern on Thursday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Iowa on Thursday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25