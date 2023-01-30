Everton hires Sean Dyche in bid to avoid relegation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival.

The former Burnley manager was hired by Everton as the successor to Frank Lampard on Monday and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Dyche’s immediate priority is to avoid relegation after taking over a club that is second from the bottom of the standings and in danger of ending its 69-year stay in the top flight of English soccer.

