Capitals visit the Blue Jackets, aim to stop road losing streak

Washington Capitals (26-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets +185, Capitals -215

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Columbus has gone 15-32-3 overall with a 4-11-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a 10-16-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Washington has a 26-20-6 record overall and an 8-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have given up 147 goals while scoring 161 for a +14 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals and 35 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored five goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Conor Sheary has scored 12 goals with 18 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower-body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.