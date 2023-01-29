US skier Shiffrin leads slalom in pursuit of record 86th win

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin led the first run of a women’s World Cup slalom Sunday as she approached the all-time record for the most career wins with 86.

If Shiffrin wins the race, she matches Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s best mark from the 1980s.

The American built a big lead of 0.67 seconds over Lena Dürr of Germany. Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden was 1.03 behind in third, and Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová of Slovakia trailed by 1.54.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the Black St. Peter course.

The second run starts 12.15 p.m.

Shiffrin won a slalom on the same course Saturday.

She surpassed the women’s record held by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn last Tuesday. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired four years ago.

