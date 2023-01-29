Liverpool’s FA Cup title defense over, loses 2-1 at Brighton

Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday.

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma drove a close-range finish into the roof of the net to earn Brighton a come-from-behind win, which backed up a 3-0 thrashing of Liverpool in the Premier League two weeks ago.

Harvey Elliott’s 30th-minute opener for Liverpool was canceled out by a flicked finish from Brighton defender Lewis Dunk nine minutes later.

Premier League leader Arsenal was eliminated by Manchester City on Friday, joining eight other top-flight clubs — including Chelsea and Newcastle — who were ousted in the third round.

Brighton was without Moises Caicedo after the Ecuador midfielder publicly declared his desire to leave amid reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Wrexham — a fifth-tier team whose owners are Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — takes on second-tier Sheffield United in the fourth round later.

