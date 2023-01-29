Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents’ serve in each of the first games of the sets.

The Czech players won last year’s Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora,” said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey.”

Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.

“It was just so close . . . I feel like it was just right there,” Shibahara said. “Obviously our opponents were just too good and solid.

“I feel like the experience was just the difference. I know that I think the next time we’ll have a better shot at it. Overall I’m just really proud of how we’ve been playing together, so really excited for what’s to come.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports