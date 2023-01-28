Freeman scores 28, Morehead St. beats SIU-Edwardsville 55-50

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 28 points in Morehead State’s 55-50 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Freeman was 11 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Eagles (14-9, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Alex Gross scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Cougars (14-9, 5-5) were led in scoring by Shamar Wright, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Damarco Minor added 13 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.