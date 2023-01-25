Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 67, Neoga 55

Alton Marquette 86, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63

Amundsen 38, Senn 35

Andrew 61, Sandburg 40

Annawan 58, Galva 23

Antioch 45, Lakes Community 37

Auburn 64, Riverton 39

Aurora (West Aurora) 70, Plainfield Central 40

Aurora Christian 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30

Bartlett 74, Aurora (East) 66

Bloomington Central Catholic 63, Tolono Unity 49

Bloomington Christian 56, Decatur Christian 11

Blue Island Eisenhower 50, Shepard 48

Bolingbrook 65, Lockport 57

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Lincoln Way West 56

Brother Rice 55, St. Laurence 44

Buffalo Grove 41, Schaumburg 35

Buffalo Tri-City 72, Mount Olive 35

Burlington Central 61, Dundee-Crown 45

Cairo 84, Tamms (Egyptian) 74

Camp Point Central 48, Pittsfield 29

Carlinville 66, Springfield Lutheran 65

Carmel 43, Nazareth 42

Carterville 42, Nashville 30

Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 54

Catlin (Salt Fork) 58, Westville 54

Centralia Christ Our Rock 88, Patoka/Odin 41

Charleston 51, Champaign Centennial 48

Chicago (Butler) 70, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 26

Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Air Force Academy 42

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 69, Chicago (Comer) 64

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 43, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 39

Chicago Ag Science 71, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 25

Chicago Mt. Carmel 84, St. Rita 76

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 67, Hyde Park 58

Chicago-University 51, North Shore Country Day 39

Coal City 58, Manteno 32

Columbia 63, Waterloo 45

Conant 66, Lake Park 54

Crystal Lake South 76, Crystal Lake Central 45

Curie 86, Lindblom 36

De La Salle 56, Leo 35

DeKalb 64, Kaneland 63

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 69, Cumberland 43

Decatur MacArthur 53, Normal University 48

Dieterich 60, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46

Dunbar 62, Kennedy 54

Dunlap 83, Bartonville (Limestone) 42

Dwight 68, Midland 57

Dyett 73, Corliss 35

Earlville 55, Aurora Math-Science 54

East Alton-Wood River 67, Gillespie 51

East Peoria 62, Canton 39

East St. Louis 80, Confluence Academy, Mo. 50

Effingham 83, OPH 27

Effingham St. Anthony 51, St Elmo-Brownstown 45

Epic Academy Charter 75, Chicago Washington 62

Erie-Prophetstown 44, Monmouth-Roseville 42

Eureka 60, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37

Evanston Township 92, Lake View 28

Evergreen Park 57, Oak Lawn Richards 50

Fairbury Prairie Central 65, Monticello 56

Fenwick 71, Providence-St. Mel 17

Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 41

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 72, Cullom Tri-Point 25

Francis Parker 52, Elgin Academy 46

Geneva 59, St. Charles East 50

Glenbard South 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 43

Glenbard West 60, Wheaton North 45

Glenbrook North 69, Taft 42

Grant Park 58, Illinois Lutheran 35

Grayslake Central 71, Grayslake North 53

Grayville 49, Woodlawn 45

Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Staunton 29

Greenville 52, Carlyle 28

Hall 60, Mendota 55

Hardin County 45, Pope County 36

Harvest Christian Academy 47, South Beloit 40

Harvey Thornton 46, Rich Township 43

Havana 70, West Prairie 43

Herrin 43, Marion 39

Heyworth 41, El Paso-Gridley 40

Highland 46, Collinsville 43

Hillcrest 66, Oak Forest 57

Hinsdale Central 67, Willowbrook 52

Hoopeston 78, Cissna Park 64

Huntley 52, Algonquin (Jacobs) 40

Illini Bluffs 42, Brimfield 29

Jacksonville 56, Eisenhower 43

Jacksonville Routt 49, Liberty 18

Joliet West 68, Plainfield North 39

Julian 70, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 48

Kankakee (McNamara) 68, Elmwood Park 44

Kankakee 72, Thornridge 70

Kankakee Trinity Academy 77, Donovan 58

Kenwood 93, Chicago CICS-Longwood 58

Lake Zurich 75, Zion Benton 51

Larkin 66, West Chicago 44

Lemont 52, Thornton Fractional North 46

Lena-Winslow 47, Durand 36

Libertyville 57, Lake Forest 45

Lincoln 44, Normal West 43

Lincoln Way Central 52, Stagg 36

Lincoln-Way East 71, Homewood-Flossmoor 58

Loyola 57, Providence 38

Macomb 71, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41

Madison 48, Breese Mater Dei 46

Mahomet-Seymour 62, Bloomington 59

Maine West 68, Elk Grove 55

Maria 77, Hubbard 54

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, St. Viator 28

Marist 35, Niles Notre Dame 19

Maroa-Forsyth 71, Stanford Olympia 47

McCluer North, Mo. 59, Alton 54

Meredosia-Chambersburg 64, Calhoun 49

Metamora 62, Morton 45

Moline 87, Geneseo 38

Morgan Park 56, Phillips 53

Mt. Zion 68, Teutopolis 61

Mundelein 74, Waukegan 71

Naperville Neuqua Valley 49, Maine East 46

New Berlin 30, Pleasant Plains 29

Newton 59, Casey-Westfield 52

Niles North 69, Maine South 65

Nokomis 83, Mulberry Grove 28

Normal Calvary 73, Urbana University 38

Norris City (NCOE) 69, Carrier Mills 31

North Chicago 77, Grant 75

North Clay 57, Farina South Central 53

Oak Lawn Community 83, Argo 44

Okaw Valley 52, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 41

Olney (Richland County) 55, Lawrenceville 53

Oneida (ROWVA) 44, Abingdon 40

Oswego 59, Joliet Central 56

Oswego East 69, Plainfield East 51

Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 70, Massac County 49

Pana 66, Sullivan 52

Pathway Christian, Iowa 59, Unity Christian 43

Pecatonica 72, North Boone 57

Peoria Christian 54, Elmwood 38

Peoria Notre Dame 50, Peoria Manual 41

Peotone 50, Herscher 32

Petersburg PORTA 53, Athens 40

Pontiac 75, Illinois Valley Central 59

Prairie Ridge 65, McHenry 50

Princeton 66, Kewanee 44

Prospect 45, Glenbrook South 35

Quad Cities 57, Galesburg Christian High School 34

Quincy 80, Rock Island Alleman 35

Quincy Notre Dame 58, Illini West (Carthage) 44

Raymond Lincolnwood 66, Pawnee 32

Red Bud 72, Dupo 19

Reed-Custer 61, Lisle 52, OT

Richwoods 82, Peoria (H.S.) 80, OT

Ridgewood 58, Westmont 50, OT

Riverside-Brookfield 66, IC Catholic 48

Rochester 47, Chatham Glenwood 40

Rockford Christian Life 66, Parkview Christian Academy 42

Rockridge 62, Riverdale 58

Romeoville 43, Minooka 37

Scales Mound 70, Benton, Wis. 48

Sherrard 59, Orion 48

Simeon 82, Brooks Academy 36

South Elgin 60, Glenbard East 44

Sparta 90, Trico 79

Springfield Calvary 78, Litchfield 66

St. Edward 60, Aurora Central Catholic 48

St. Ignatius 65, Marmion 59

St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Champaign St. Thomas More 28

St. Patrick 65, Joliet Catholic 60

Stark County 52, AlWood-Cambridge 35

Sterling 78, Galesburg 56

Sterling Newman 67, St. Bede 36

Stevenson 50, Warren Township 40, OT

Stillman Valley 52, Richmond-Burton 49, OT

Streator 64, Wilmington 50

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 56, Decatur Christian 11

Thornton Fractional South 77, Reavis 41

Thornwood 57, Crete-Monee 47

Tinley Park 57, Bremen 45

Trenton Wesclin 69, Salem 48

Triad 50, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 46

Tuscola 80, Arthur Christian 66

Union Grove, Wis. 63, Lake County Baptist 55

United Township High School 60, Rock Island 52

Vandalia 78, Moweaqua Central A&M 54

Vienna 76, Mounds Meridian 64

Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Heritage 55

Warrensburg-Latham 55, Hartsburg-Emden 33

Wauconda 78, Round Lake 39

Wayne City 71, Bluford Webber 52

Westfair Christian 61, Jacksonville ISD 46

Westlake 65, Mooseheart 63

Wheeling 67, Niles West 66

Williamsville 69, Illini Central 41

Woodstock Marian 60, Belvidere 33

York 72, Glenbard North 58

Yorkville 53, Plainfield South 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press