Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 67, Neoga 55
Alton Marquette 86, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63
Amundsen 38, Senn 35
Andrew 61, Sandburg 40
Annawan 58, Galva 23
Antioch 45, Lakes Community 37
Auburn 64, Riverton 39
Aurora (West Aurora) 70, Plainfield Central 40
Aurora Christian 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30
Bartlett 74, Aurora (East) 66
Bloomington Central Catholic 63, Tolono Unity 49
Bloomington Christian 56, Decatur Christian 11
Blue Island Eisenhower 50, Shepard 48
Bolingbrook 65, Lockport 57
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Lincoln Way West 56
Brother Rice 55, St. Laurence 44
Buffalo Grove 41, Schaumburg 35
Buffalo Tri-City 72, Mount Olive 35
Burlington Central 61, Dundee-Crown 45
Cairo 84, Tamms (Egyptian) 74
Camp Point Central 48, Pittsfield 29
Carlinville 66, Springfield Lutheran 65
Carmel 43, Nazareth 42
Carterville 42, Nashville 30
Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 54
Catlin (Salt Fork) 58, Westville 54
Centralia Christ Our Rock 88, Patoka/Odin 41
Charleston 51, Champaign Centennial 48
Chicago (Butler) 70, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 26
Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Air Force Academy 42
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 69, Chicago (Comer) 64
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 43, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 39
Chicago Ag Science 71, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 25
Chicago Mt. Carmel 84, St. Rita 76
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 67, Hyde Park 58
Chicago-University 51, North Shore Country Day 39
Coal City 58, Manteno 32
Columbia 63, Waterloo 45
Conant 66, Lake Park 54
Crystal Lake South 76, Crystal Lake Central 45
Curie 86, Lindblom 36
De La Salle 56, Leo 35
DeKalb 64, Kaneland 63
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 69, Cumberland 43
Decatur MacArthur 53, Normal University 48
Dieterich 60, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46
Dunbar 62, Kennedy 54
Dunlap 83, Bartonville (Limestone) 42
Dwight 68, Midland 57
Dyett 73, Corliss 35
Earlville 55, Aurora Math-Science 54
East Alton-Wood River 67, Gillespie 51
East Peoria 62, Canton 39
East St. Louis 80, Confluence Academy, Mo. 50
Effingham 83, OPH 27
Effingham St. Anthony 51, St Elmo-Brownstown 45
Epic Academy Charter 75, Chicago Washington 62
Erie-Prophetstown 44, Monmouth-Roseville 42
Eureka 60, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37
Evanston Township 92, Lake View 28
Evergreen Park 57, Oak Lawn Richards 50
Fairbury Prairie Central 65, Monticello 56
Fenwick 71, Providence-St. Mel 17
Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 41
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 72, Cullom Tri-Point 25
Francis Parker 52, Elgin Academy 46
Geneva 59, St. Charles East 50
Glenbard South 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 43
Glenbard West 60, Wheaton North 45
Glenbrook North 69, Taft 42
Grant Park 58, Illinois Lutheran 35
Grayslake Central 71, Grayslake North 53
Grayville 49, Woodlawn 45
Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Staunton 29
Greenville 52, Carlyle 28
Hall 60, Mendota 55
Hardin County 45, Pope County 36
Harvest Christian Academy 47, South Beloit 40
Harvey Thornton 46, Rich Township 43
Havana 70, West Prairie 43
Herrin 43, Marion 39
Heyworth 41, El Paso-Gridley 40
Highland 46, Collinsville 43
Hillcrest 66, Oak Forest 57
Hinsdale Central 67, Willowbrook 52
Hoopeston 78, Cissna Park 64
Huntley 52, Algonquin (Jacobs) 40
Illini Bluffs 42, Brimfield 29
Jacksonville 56, Eisenhower 43
Jacksonville Routt 49, Liberty 18
Joliet West 68, Plainfield North 39
Julian 70, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 48
Kankakee (McNamara) 68, Elmwood Park 44
Kankakee 72, Thornridge 70
Kankakee Trinity Academy 77, Donovan 58
Kenwood 93, Chicago CICS-Longwood 58
Lake Zurich 75, Zion Benton 51
Larkin 66, West Chicago 44
Lemont 52, Thornton Fractional North 46
Lena-Winslow 47, Durand 36
Libertyville 57, Lake Forest 45
Lincoln 44, Normal West 43
Lincoln Way Central 52, Stagg 36
Lincoln-Way East 71, Homewood-Flossmoor 58
Loyola 57, Providence 38
Macomb 71, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41
Madison 48, Breese Mater Dei 46
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Bloomington 59
Maine West 68, Elk Grove 55
Maria 77, Hubbard 54
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, St. Viator 28
Marist 35, Niles Notre Dame 19
Maroa-Forsyth 71, Stanford Olympia 47
McCluer North, Mo. 59, Alton 54
Meredosia-Chambersburg 64, Calhoun 49
Metamora 62, Morton 45
Moline 87, Geneseo 38
Morgan Park 56, Phillips 53
Mt. Zion 68, Teutopolis 61
Mundelein 74, Waukegan 71
Naperville Neuqua Valley 49, Maine East 46
New Berlin 30, Pleasant Plains 29
Newton 59, Casey-Westfield 52
Niles North 69, Maine South 65
Nokomis 83, Mulberry Grove 28
Normal Calvary 73, Urbana University 38
Norris City (NCOE) 69, Carrier Mills 31
North Chicago 77, Grant 75
North Clay 57, Farina South Central 53
Oak Lawn Community 83, Argo 44
Okaw Valley 52, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 41
Olney (Richland County) 55, Lawrenceville 53
Oneida (ROWVA) 44, Abingdon 40
Oswego 59, Joliet Central 56
Oswego East 69, Plainfield East 51
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 70, Massac County 49
Pana 66, Sullivan 52
Pathway Christian, Iowa 59, Unity Christian 43
Pecatonica 72, North Boone 57
Peoria Christian 54, Elmwood 38
Peoria Notre Dame 50, Peoria Manual 41
Peotone 50, Herscher 32
Petersburg PORTA 53, Athens 40
Pontiac 75, Illinois Valley Central 59
Prairie Ridge 65, McHenry 50
Princeton 66, Kewanee 44
Prospect 45, Glenbrook South 35
Quad Cities 57, Galesburg Christian High School 34
Quincy 80, Rock Island Alleman 35
Quincy Notre Dame 58, Illini West (Carthage) 44
Raymond Lincolnwood 66, Pawnee 32
Red Bud 72, Dupo 19
Reed-Custer 61, Lisle 52, OT
Richwoods 82, Peoria (H.S.) 80, OT
Ridgewood 58, Westmont 50, OT
Riverside-Brookfield 66, IC Catholic 48
Rochester 47, Chatham Glenwood 40
Rockford Christian Life 66, Parkview Christian Academy 42
Rockridge 62, Riverdale 58
Romeoville 43, Minooka 37
Scales Mound 70, Benton, Wis. 48
Sherrard 59, Orion 48
Simeon 82, Brooks Academy 36
South Elgin 60, Glenbard East 44
Sparta 90, Trico 79
Springfield Calvary 78, Litchfield 66
St. Edward 60, Aurora Central Catholic 48
St. Ignatius 65, Marmion 59
St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Champaign St. Thomas More 28
St. Patrick 65, Joliet Catholic 60
Stark County 52, AlWood-Cambridge 35
Sterling 78, Galesburg 56
Sterling Newman 67, St. Bede 36
Stevenson 50, Warren Township 40, OT
Stillman Valley 52, Richmond-Burton 49, OT
Streator 64, Wilmington 50
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 56, Decatur Christian 11
Thornton Fractional South 77, Reavis 41
Thornwood 57, Crete-Monee 47
Tinley Park 57, Bremen 45
Trenton Wesclin 69, Salem 48
Triad 50, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 46
Tuscola 80, Arthur Christian 66
Union Grove, Wis. 63, Lake County Baptist 55
United Township High School 60, Rock Island 52
Vandalia 78, Moweaqua Central A&M 54
Vienna 76, Mounds Meridian 64
Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Heritage 55
Warrensburg-Latham 55, Hartsburg-Emden 33
Wauconda 78, Round Lake 39
Wayne City 71, Bluford Webber 52
Westfair Christian 61, Jacksonville ISD 46
Westlake 65, Mooseheart 63
Wheeling 67, Niles West 66
Williamsville 69, Illini Central 41
Woodstock Marian 60, Belvidere 33
York 72, Glenbard North 58
Yorkville 53, Plainfield South 39
