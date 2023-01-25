Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 91, Freire Charter 50
Abington Heights 63, Honesdale 43
Allentown Central Catholic 61, Parkland 55
Allentown Dieruff 60, Easton 57
Altoona 95, Harrisburg 50
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 80, Rochester 61
Athens 59, Canton 22
Avella 47, Jefferson-Morgan 44
Avon Grove Charter 60, Tome, Md. 54
Baldwin 68, Trinity 59
Bangor 38, Moravian Academy 32
Beaver Area 74, Hopewell 36
Belmont Charter 55, Edison 35
Benjamin Franklin 91, Philadelphia Academy Charter 42
Bensalem 57, Council Rock South 48
Bethlehem Freedom 56, Bethlehem Catholic 36
Blue Mountain 56, Panther Valley 32
Blue Ridge 58, Montrose 23
Boyertown 46, Perkiomen Valley 44
Brandywine Heights 48, Kutztown 38
Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50
Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66
Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47
Carlisle 68, Chambersburg 67
Cedar Cliff 46, Mifflin County 33
Cedar Crest 53, Penn Manor 36
Central Bucks East 62, Central Bucks West 54
Central Bucks South 61, Souderton 49
Central Mountain 85, Milton 64
Central Valley 53, Blackhawk 49
Chartiers-Houston High School 74, Bethlehem Center 39
Cheltenham 58, New Hope-Solebury High School 39
Clairton 62, Riverview 59
Clearfield 49, Bald Eagle Area 39
Columbia County Christian 68, Centre Christian 40
Dallas 59, Wyoming Valley West 41
Deer Lakes 89, Derry 64
Delone 62, York Catholic 37
Dobbins/Randolph 87, Olney Charter 82
Dunmore 64, Carbondale 52
East Stroudsburg South 75, Pocono Mountain East 49
Elizabethtown 45, Garden Spot 35
Emmaus 70, Northampton 51
Engineering And Science 54, Martin Luther King 36
Erie 65, Meadville 53
Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Erie McDowell 38
Erie First Christian Academy 64, Northwestern 51
Exeter 67, Conrad Weiser 36
Fairview 57, Mercyhurst Prep 38
Faith Christian Academy 54, Bristol 47
Farrell 76, Rocky Grove 36
Fels 65, Franklin Learning Center 31
Fleetwood 68, Antietam 38
Forest City 64, Elk Lake 38
Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 38
Fox Chapel 59, Upper St. Clair 58
Frankford 59, Philadelphia Northeast 35
Franklin 78, Corry 50
Freeport 76, East Allegheny 56
Freire Charter 91, Preparatory Charter High School 50
Friends Central 68, Germantown Friends 44
Friends Select 63, Shipley 51
GAMP 69, Mariana Bracetti 45
Garnet Valley 64, Strath Haven 45
George School 75, Academy of the New Church 52
Girard 66, Iroquois 45
Greater Latrobe 50, Quaker Valley 47
Greencastle Antrim 54, West Perry 34
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Serra Catholic 73
Grove City 58, Greenville 50
Hampton 83, Butler 70
Harbor Creek 77, General McLane 68
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Middletown 37
Hazleton Area 71, Berwick 54
Hershey 63, Lower Dauphin 62
Hickory 62, Slippery Rock 50
Highlands 93, Bishop Canevin 79
Hill-Freedman 55, Hardy Williams 27
Imani Christian Academy def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit
Imhotep Charter 79, Bartram 22
Indiana 66, Connellsville 26
Jenkintown 47, The Christian Academy 40
Juniata Valley 86, West Branch 83
Kiski Area 69, Knoch 38
Lake-Lehman 59, Holy Redeemer 50
Lakeview 53, Reynolds 24
Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38
Lebanon 64, Lancaster McCaskey 51
Lewisburg 51, Mifflinburg 46
Life Center Academy, N.J. 77, Malvern Phelps 64
Lincoln Park Charter 79, Ambridge 40
Linville Hill 69, Alliance Christian 31
Lower Moreland 58, Upper Moreland 39
Manheim Central 60, Conestoga Valley 55
Maritime Academy 82, Penn Treaty 51
Mars 73, Montour 67
Mechanicsburg 42, Red Land 36
Mercy Career & Technical High School 62, Girard College 55
Methacton 82, Norristown 75
Mid Valley 72, Old Forge 61
Milton Hershey 63, Palmyra 53
Mohawk 61, Freedom Area 26
Mount Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 48
Mount Pleasant 47, McGuffey 31
Muhlenberg 66, Governor Mifflin 56
Muncy 80, Benton 46
Nanticoke Area 64, MMI Prep 39
Neighborhood Academy 46, Sewickley Academy 41
Neshannock 77, Lincoln High School 53
New Castle 55, Aliquippa 50
North Allegheny 49, Shaler 36
North East 82, Seneca 78
North Hills 85, Penn-Trafford 49
North Penn 68, Pennridge 61
North Penn-Mansfield 61, Cowanesque Valley 33
North Pocono 53, Delaware Valley 42
North Schuylkill 62, Pine Grove 43
Northern Lebanon 45, Hamburg 38
Nueva Esperanza 53, Bodine 44
Oil City 64, Conneaut Area 32
Orange, N.J. 44, Belleville Mennonite 33
Overbrook 98, Pharos, N.Y. 96
Palumbo 60, Latin Charter 49
Parkway Center City 71, Sayre 52
Parkway Northwest 77, Rush 57
Paul Robeson 71, South Philadelphia 32
Paw Paw, W.Va. 66, HOPE for Hyndman 24
Penn Hills 74, Gateway 44
Penn Wood 68, Chester 56
Penns Manor 74, Purchase Line 45
Pennsbury 58, Neshaminy 48
Perkiomen School 107, Peddie, N.J. 64
Peters Township 87, Elizabeth Forward 71
Philadelphia Central 54, Philadelphia George Washington 35
Philadelphia MC&S 75, Mastery Charter North 57
Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield Area 39
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63, Abington 44
Pocono Mountain West 53, Stroudsburg 36
Portage Area 59, Northern Cambria 38
Pottsville 49, Jim Thorpe 42
Pottsville Nativity 78, Tri-Valley 68
Radnor 64, Lower Merion 41
Reading 63, Berks Catholic 59
Riverside 63, Lakeland 43
SLA Beeber 44, Swenson 43
SLA Beeber 71, Roxborough 55
Schuylkill Haven 58, Marian Catholic 56
Schuylkill Valley 62, Wyomissing 57
Scranton 65, Wallenpaupack 49
Scranton Holy Cross 57, Mountain View 24
Scranton Prep 64, West Scranton 49
Selinsgrove 50, Jersey Shore 38
Seton-LaSalle 59, South Park 43
Shady Side Academy 61, Apollo-Ridge 20
Shamokin 76, Shikellamy 49
Sharon 64, Wilmington 33
Sharpsville 55, West Middlesex 42
Shippensburg 52, Northern York 51
Southern Columbia 59, Hughesville 56
Southern Fulton 42, Everett 30
Southern Lehigh 59, Catasauqua 23
Southmoreland 84, Valley 61
Spring-Ford 65, Owen J Roberts 41
Springfield 41, Haverford 34
State College 60, Cumberland Valley 49
Steel Valley 71, Keystone Oaks 66
Sto-Rox 76, Brentwood 64
String Theory Schools 59, Masterman 31
Sullivan County 66, Montgomery 45
Sun Valley 50, Oxford 26
Susquehanna 57, Lackawanna Trail 31
Susquehannock 56, Eastern York 52
Thomas Jefferson 56, South Fayette 49
Twin Valley 41, Daniel Boone 37
Tyrone 71, Philipsburg-Osceola 60
Union Area 57, Carlynton 54
Union City 51, Maplewood 34
Uniontown 71, Albert Gallatin 31
Upper Darby 58, Penncrest 44
Upper Dublin 44, Quakertown 32
Upper Merion 55, Upper Perkiomen 49
Valley View 75, Western Wayne 36
Vaux Big Picture 50, Strawberry Mansion 47
Warren 95, Titusville 61
Warwick 59, Solanco 43
Washington 76, Charleroi 34
Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 25
West Chester East 48, Coatesville 34
West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 57
West York 65, Dover 41
Westinghouse 64, Springdale 47
Whitehall 52, Allentown Allen 46
William Tennent 81, Springfield Montco 64
Williamsburg 79, Mount Union 69
Wissahickon 66, Hatboro-Horsham 54
York 55, Northeastern 49
Yough 60, Greensburg Salem 40
