ODOT Battling Winter’s Blast

Snow is falling around Southeastern Ohio to start our Wednesday morning.

It will cause problems for those that are traveling.

Currently we have several counties under a level one snow emergency. Those counties include:

Muskingum

Licking

Coshocton

A level one means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. The roadways may also be icy. Do drive with caution.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports more than 200 crews will hit the road in central Ohio and work to plow and salt state routes and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and interstates. ODOT expects snow to accumulate rapidly during the morning commute.

They ask motorists to remember that while it’s still snowing roads will be snow covered and could be slick. They ask that you don’t crowd the plows and give them room to work.