Updated on: Wednesday January 25, 2023 Morning:

Today: Snow Into Rain. Windy & Warmer. High 44°

Tonight: Rain Into Snow. Gusty & Warmer. Low 30°

Thursday: Rain/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. High 35°

DISCUSSION:

Snow will be possible for most of your morning before turning into rain late morning and in the afternoon. It will be cloudy and warmer, with highs back into the mid forties.

Rain will turn back into snow as we cool off for your overnight. We will be gusty, but still a bit warmer, with lows near thirty.

Few chances will snow/rain will continue into Thursday. Highs will drop back into the mid thirties.

We dry off for Friday into Saturday with only slight chances for snow. Skies will be looking mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid thirties on Friday and in the lower forties on Saturday.

Scattered showers and snow will be likely again on Sunday. Highs remain in the lower forties.

We dry off and cool off on Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower to mid thirties. A slight chance for a shower will remain.

More chances for few showers and snow will be possible on Tuesday.

Have A Great Wednesday!!

