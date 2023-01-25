7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti906997

Updated on: Wednesday January 25, 2023 Morning:

Today: Snow Into Rain. Windy & Warmer. High 44°

Tonight: Rain Into Snow. Gusty & Warmer. Low 30°

Thursday: Rain/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. High 35°

DISCUSSION:          

Snow will be possible for most of your morning before turning into rain late morning and in the afternoon. It will be cloudy and warmer, with highs back into the mid forties.

Rain will turn back into snow as we cool off for your overnight. We will be gusty, but still a bit warmer, with lows near thirty.

Few chances will snow/rain will continue into Thursday. Highs will drop back into the mid thirties.

We dry off for Friday into Saturday with only slight chances for snow. Skies will be looking mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid thirties on Friday and in the lower forties on Saturday. 

Scattered showers and snow will be likely again on Sunday. Highs remain in the lower forties.

We dry off and cool off on Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower to mid thirties. A slight chance for a shower will remain.

More chances for few showers and snow will be possible on Tuesday. 

Have A Great Wednesday!!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!