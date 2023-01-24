Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press7

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58

Altoona 71, Harrisburg 36

Barrack Hebrew 48, Sacred Heart 40

Beaver Falls 56, Eden Christian 45

Bethlehem Catholic 49, Bethlehem Freedom 40

Camp Hill 62, Steelton-Highspire 10

Cedar Crest 56, Penn Manor 34

Central Bucks East 51, Central Bucks West 42

Clairton 52, Ellis School 37

Delone 62, York Catholic 37

Faith Christian Academy 52, Renaissance Academy 34

Gwynedd Mercy 48, Villa Joseph Marie 21

Indiana 46, Kiski Area 28

Jenkintown 20, Morrisville 18

Lansdale Catholic 65, St. Hubert’s 15

McKeesport 64, Greater Latrobe 52

Methacton 62, Norristown 25

Monessen 52, Frazier 19

Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Liberty 34

Northern Lehigh 57, Salisbury 30

Notre Dame 49, Episcopal Academy 31

Pen Argyl 52, Saucon Valley 35

Penn Charter 57, Springside Chestnut Hill 29

Penn Hills 37, Gateway 23

Phoenixville 48, Pope John Paul II 34

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Abington 48

Shipley 72, Friends Select 14

Solanco 48, Warwick 31

The Christian Academy 44, Collegium Charter School 17

Windber 44, Blacklick Valley 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bentworth vs. Cornell, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

