Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58
Altoona 71, Harrisburg 36
Barrack Hebrew 48, Sacred Heart 40
Beaver Falls 56, Eden Christian 45
Bethlehem Catholic 49, Bethlehem Freedom 40
Camp Hill 62, Steelton-Highspire 10
Cedar Crest 56, Penn Manor 34
Central Bucks East 51, Central Bucks West 42
Clairton 52, Ellis School 37
Delone 62, York Catholic 37
Faith Christian Academy 52, Renaissance Academy 34
Gwynedd Mercy 48, Villa Joseph Marie 21
Indiana 46, Kiski Area 28
Jenkintown 20, Morrisville 18
Lansdale Catholic 65, St. Hubert’s 15
McKeesport 64, Greater Latrobe 52
Methacton 62, Norristown 25
Monessen 52, Frazier 19
Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Liberty 34
Northern Lehigh 57, Salisbury 30
Notre Dame 49, Episcopal Academy 31
Pen Argyl 52, Saucon Valley 35
Penn Charter 57, Springside Chestnut Hill 29
Penn Hills 37, Gateway 23
Phoenixville 48, Pope John Paul II 34
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Abington 48
Shipley 72, Friends Select 14
Solanco 48, Warwick 31
The Christian Academy 44, Collegium Charter School 17
Windber 44, Blacklick Valley 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bentworth vs. Cornell, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/