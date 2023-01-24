Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 91, Freire Charter 50

Abington Heights 63, Honesdale 43

Athens 59, Canton 22

Bangor 38, Moravian Academy 32

Benjamin Franklin 91, Philadelphia Academy Charter 42

Bensalem 57, Council Rock South 48

Bethlehem Freedom 56, Bethlehem Catholic 36

Blue Mountain 56, Panther Valley 32

Delone 62, York Catholic 37

Dobbins/Randolph 87, Olney Charter 82

Engineering And Science 54, Martin Luther King 36

Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Erie McDowell 38

Fairview 57, Mercyhurst Prep 38

Farrell 76, Rocky Grove 36

Fels 65, Franklin Learning Center 31

Frankford 59, Philadelphia Northeast 35

Friends Central 68, Germantown Friends 44

GAMP 69, Mariana Bracetti 45

George School 75, Academy of the New Church 52

Greater Latrobe 50, Quaker Valley 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Serra Catholic 73

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Middletown 37

Hershey 63, Lower Dauphin 62

Imhotep Charter 79, Bartram 22

Kiski Area 69, Knoch 38

Lakeview 53, Reynolds 24

Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38

Maritime Academy 82, Penn Treaty 51

Mercy Career & Technical High School 62, Girard College 55

Milton Hershey 63, Palmyra 53

Neshannock 77, Lincoln High School 53

North Allegheny 49, Shaler 36

North Penn 68, Pennridge 61

North Schuylkill 62, Pine Grove 43

Nueva Esperanza 53, Bodine 44

Orange, N.J. 44, Belleville Mennonite 33

Overbrook 98, Pharos, N.Y. 96

Palumbo 60, Latin Charter 49

Parkway Center City 71, Sayre 52

Parkway Northwest 77, Rush 57

Paul Robeson 71, South Philadelphia 32

Penns Manor 74, Purchase Line 45

Philadelphia Central 54, Philadelphia George Washington 35

Philadelphia MC&S 75, Mastery Charter North 57

SLA Beeber 71, Roxborough 55

Shamokin 76, Shikellamy 49

Sharpsville 55, West Middlesex 42

Southern Lehigh 59, Catasauqua 23

Spring-Ford 65, Owen J Roberts 41

State College 60, Cumberland Valley 49

String Theory Schools 59, Masterman 31

Sun Valley 50, Oxford 26

Upper Dublin 44, Quakertown 32

Vaux Big Picture 50, Strawberry Mansion 47

Warren 95, Titusville 61

Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 25

West Chester East 48, Coatesville 34

West York 61, Dover 34

Wissahickon 66, Hatboro-Horsham 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/