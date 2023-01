Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 7½ Xavier Northwestern 2 at NEBRASKA at MERCER 4 East Tennessee State at TEXAS TECH 3½ West Virginia at PITTSBURGH 3 Wake Forest at CHATTANOOGA 4 Wofford at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 17 IUPUI at TEMPLE 6 South Florida at DUQUESNE 8½ Loyola Chicago at GEORGE WASHINGTON 4 Saint Joseph’s (PA) at UNC GREENSBORO 17½ VMI at FLORIDA 18 South Carolina at TENNESSEE 16½ Georgia Dayton 8 at RHODE ISLAND Houston 9 at UCF at MARYLAND 5½ Wisconsin at FURMAN 6½ Samford at SAINT BONAVENTURE 3½ Fordham at UMASS PK Richmond at WESTERN CAROLINA 6 Citadel at VCU 8 George Mason at SFA 12 UT Rio Grande Valley at BRADLEY 14 Illinois State Cal Baptist 4½ at UT ARLINGTON at NORTHERN IOWA 9 Valparaiso Belmont 12½ at EVANSVILLE at PROVIDENCE 9½ Butler at BOSTON COLLEGE 10½ Louisville at ALABAMA 13 Mississippi State Indiana 9 at MINNESOTA at WICHITA STATE 1 Tulane at AUBURN 6 Texas A&M at CREIGHTON 9 St. John’s (NY) at STANFORD 17 Chicago State at SAN DIEGO STATE 6½ Utah State NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 5 (233) Indiana at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (OFF) Brooklyn at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Washington at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Denver at OKLAHOMA CITY 1 (237½) Atlanta at NEW ORLEANS 2 (231) Minnesota at PORTLAND 3½ (237) Utah at SACRAMENTO 4 (238½) Toronto at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Memphis at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) San Antonio NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ 2½ (46½) San Francisco Cincinnati 1½ 1½ (46½) at KANSAS CITY NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at OTTAWA -126 N.Y Islanders +105 at TORONTO -160 N.Y Rangers +132 at DALLAS -118 Carolina -104 at EDMONTON -420 Columbus +320 at SEATTLE -194 Vancouver +160

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/