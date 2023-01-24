Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 65, Wethersfield 36

Arthur Christian 35, Calvary Christian Academy 19

Benton 58, Chester 47

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23

Bureau Valley 43, Sterling Newman 41

Carlinville 33, Roxana 26

Carterville 68, Anna-Jonesboro 32

Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Gilman Iroquois West 30

Cerro Gordo 61, Cumberland 20

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 48, Universal 23

Chicago CICS-Longwood 46, Tilden 24

Chicago Resurrection 58, Mundelein 38

Christopher 48, Johnston City 17

Clifton Central 45, Momence 27

Coal City 60, Manteno 35

Cobden 33, Shawnee 21

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44, Blue Ridge 36

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44, DeLand-Weldon 36

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62, Tri-Valley 52

Dixon 52, DeKalb 33

East Alton-Wood River 59, North Greene 20

East St. Louis 65, Waterloo 57

Effingham St. Anthony 72, Farina South Central 62

Eldorado 58, Flora 46

Elmwood 66, West Prairie 28

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Orion 39

Fairbury Prairie Central 51, Illinois Valley Central 40

Fairfield 33, Carmi White County 32

Fieldcrest 58, Fisher 25

Freeburg 95, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 20

Fremd 59, Montini 46

Galesburg 61, Canton 47

Gallatin County 49, Wayne City 42

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Donovan 30

Goreville 51, Woodlawn 45

Grant Park def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Greenfield 47, Maryville Christian 23

Hamilton County 57, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16

Havana 39, Brimfield 31

Highland 44, Hillsboro 37

Hope Academy 54, Prosser 27

Illini Bluffs 46, Peoria Heights (Quest) 34

Johnsburg 55, Lakes Community 52

Kankakee 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27

Kankakee Grace Christian 39, Beecher 32

Kenwood 75, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 27

Lewistown 53, Illini West (Carthage) 39

Loyola 58, Prospect 46

Lyons 55, Mother McAuley 46

Macomb 55, Farmington 46

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 62, St. Viator 35

Marissa/Coulterville 28, New Athens 23

Mascoutah 45, Belleville East 38

McGivney Catholic High School 59, Jacksonville Routt 22

Mendon Unity 53, Liberty 22

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Kewanee 28

Morrison 69, Riverdale 36

Mt. Carmel 45, Casey-Westfield 19

Mt. Pulaski 59, LeRoy 57

Mt. Zion 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48

Nazareth 65, Deerfield 53

Neoga 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 45

New Trier 52, OPRF 24

Newton 49, Marshall 45

Niles West 36, Leyden 26

Nokomis 43, Carrollton 38

Olney (Richland County) 64, Lawrenceville 28

Ottawa 47, Rochelle 16

Pecatonica 41, Durand 12

Peotone 57, Herscher 23

Pittsfield 37, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 22

Pleasant Plains 41, Athens 27

Pontiac 54, Tolono Unity 52

Princeton 46, Hall 32

Putnam County 37, Midland 24

Quad Cities 60, Faith Christian 48

Red Bud 57, Valmeyer 41

Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 34

Roanoke-Benson 60, Henry 24

Robinson 40, Paris 38

Rockford Boylan 52, Freeport 42

Rockford Lutheran 63, Rockford Christian 36

Salem 51, Centralia 33

Seneca 68, Ottawa Marquette 62, OT

Sherrard 33, Rockridge 19

St. Bede 56, Mendota 36

St. Ignatius 59, DePaul College Prep 50

St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Mattoon 49

Stanford Olympia 51, Riverton 32

Staunton 52, South County 43

Thornwood 59, Rich Township 26

Tri-County 53, Arcola 23

Triad 49, Gillespie 25

Vandalia 46, Centralia Christ Our Rock 43

Vernon Hills 58, Wauconda 23

Watseka (coop) 65, Westville 27

Willowbrook 42, Fenwick 40

Wilmington 52, Streator 39

York 55, Lake Park 28

Zion Benton 54, Bensenville (Fenton) 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press