Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 65, Wethersfield 36
Arthur Christian 35, Calvary Christian Academy 19
Benton 58, Chester 47
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23
Bureau Valley 43, Sterling Newman 41
Carlinville 33, Roxana 26
Carterville 68, Anna-Jonesboro 32
Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Gilman Iroquois West 30
Cerro Gordo 61, Cumberland 20
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 48, Universal 23
Chicago CICS-Longwood 46, Tilden 24
Chicago Resurrection 58, Mundelein 38
Christopher 48, Johnston City 17
Clifton Central 45, Momence 27
Coal City 60, Manteno 35
Cobden 33, Shawnee 21
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44, Blue Ridge 36
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44, DeLand-Weldon 36
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62, Tri-Valley 52
Dixon 52, DeKalb 33
East Alton-Wood River 59, North Greene 20
East St. Louis 65, Waterloo 57
Effingham St. Anthony 72, Farina South Central 62
Eldorado 58, Flora 46
Elmwood 66, West Prairie 28
Erie-Prophetstown 41, Orion 39
Fairbury Prairie Central 51, Illinois Valley Central 40
Fairfield 33, Carmi White County 32
Fieldcrest 58, Fisher 25
Freeburg 95, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 20
Fremd 59, Montini 46
Galesburg 61, Canton 47
Gallatin County 49, Wayne City 42
Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Donovan 30
Goreville 51, Woodlawn 45
Grant Park def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit
Greenfield 47, Maryville Christian 23
Hamilton County 57, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16
Havana 39, Brimfield 31
Highland 44, Hillsboro 37
Hope Academy 54, Prosser 27
Illini Bluffs 46, Peoria Heights (Quest) 34
Johnsburg 55, Lakes Community 52
Kankakee 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27
Kankakee Grace Christian 39, Beecher 32
Kenwood 75, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 27
Lewistown 53, Illini West (Carthage) 39
Loyola 58, Prospect 46
Lyons 55, Mother McAuley 46
Macomb 55, Farmington 46
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 62, St. Viator 35
Marissa/Coulterville 28, New Athens 23
Mascoutah 45, Belleville East 38
McGivney Catholic High School 59, Jacksonville Routt 22
Mendon Unity 53, Liberty 22
Monmouth-Roseville 51, Kewanee 28
Morrison 69, Riverdale 36
Mt. Carmel 45, Casey-Westfield 19
Mt. Pulaski 59, LeRoy 57
Mt. Zion 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48
Nazareth 65, Deerfield 53
Neoga 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 45
New Trier 52, OPRF 24
Newton 49, Marshall 45
Niles West 36, Leyden 26
Nokomis 43, Carrollton 38
Olney (Richland County) 64, Lawrenceville 28
Ottawa 47, Rochelle 16
Pecatonica 41, Durand 12
Peotone 57, Herscher 23
Pittsfield 37, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 22
Pleasant Plains 41, Athens 27
Pontiac 54, Tolono Unity 52
Princeton 46, Hall 32
Putnam County 37, Midland 24
Quad Cities 60, Faith Christian 48
Red Bud 57, Valmeyer 41
Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 34
Roanoke-Benson 60, Henry 24
Robinson 40, Paris 38
Rockford Boylan 52, Freeport 42
Rockford Lutheran 63, Rockford Christian 36
Salem 51, Centralia 33
Seneca 68, Ottawa Marquette 62, OT
Sherrard 33, Rockridge 19
St. Bede 56, Mendota 36
St. Ignatius 59, DePaul College Prep 50
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Mattoon 49
Stanford Olympia 51, Riverton 32
Staunton 52, South County 43
Thornwood 59, Rich Township 26
Tri-County 53, Arcola 23
Triad 49, Gillespie 25
Vandalia 46, Centralia Christ Our Rock 43
Vernon Hills 58, Wauconda 23
Watseka (coop) 65, Westville 27
Willowbrook 42, Fenwick 40
Wilmington 52, Streator 39
York 55, Lake Park 28
Zion Benton 54, Bensenville (Fenton) 41
