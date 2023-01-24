Dog of the Week: Meet Penelope

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is a little shy but has a big heart and big floppy ears. Penelope is a four-year old Hound Mix who rides well in the car, is spayed, is dog friendly, house broke and very active.

K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Penelope.

“If you’re looking to maybe have a companion to walk with, she would just be someone that would be great for that. Seems to do well with everybody that she comes into contact with, there would be no problem walking on a trail or in a dog park or something in that nature. A dog like this needs a lot of activity, she’s 4 years old but still has a lot of energy and she thrives to go on walks on a daily basis.”

McQuaid also discussed about what kind of family Penelope would fit into.

“Really and truthfully for Penelope, it would be an active family. She does seem like she requires to be walked every day, still even at 4 years old, she’s very active. She’s a Hound, so she has that natural instinct to run, not literally run but you know, loves to be active and she is still very active.”

If you want to adopt Penelope or any other dog at the K9 Adoption Center, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.