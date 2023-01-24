American Spiritual Ensemble Coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Concert Association promotes world-class entertainers, who encompass cultural diversity, to enlighten and inspire audiences at Secrest Auditorium. Zanesville Concert Association Booking Agent James McLaughlin announced an upcoming event that will be returning to Zanesville due to popular demand.

“Well, this Sunday at Secrest The American Spiritual Ensemble makes a return visit to Zanesville. They were here in 2019 and the Zanesville audience loved them. They said bring them back, so we’re happy they are back,” McLaughlin said.

The ensemble consists of college professors and professional singers that come together every winter to promote and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black history month. After their tour ends they return to their opera companies and orchestras that perform around the world.

“Well they are wanting to enhance and encourage people to… about the proper way to sing a spiritual,” McLaughlin said. “So we think of our black community, they have sung spirituals their entire life and so this will be… a great deal of the music will be spirituals. Some A-Cappella’s, some with a fabulous jazz pianist and some rhythm section also. But they also will sing numbers from Broadway and opera. So it will have a nice variety of music. But paying respect to the heritage of the Black community.”

Tickets can be purchased at ZanesvilleConcertAssociation.org, or at the door, and McLaughlin encourages attendees to purchase a season pass because of the overall value.