American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.

Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemark Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.

