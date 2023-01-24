2023 Muskingum County Tourism Guide Released

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has a wide variety of attractions that appeal to travelers from all across the country. Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau Vice President Kelly Ashby announced the release of the Explore Muskingum County 2023 Visitor’s Guide and discussed the impact that tourism provides.

“We put this guide together to drive traffic to Muskingum County, which in turn is a great economic impact on the area. And that economic impact truly is a huge number for Muskingum County. It is $239 Million annually that tourism has on Muskingum County. So huge economic impact, great benefit to Muskingum County and it is one of the reasons why we put together such important marketing pieces,” Ashby said.

The brochures are strategically placed at travel information stations along tourism corridors, hotels and other places of business, as well as other tourist destinations.

“We’re real excited this year,” Ashby said. “It is definitely a complete new-look, a complete different layout on the inside. A lot more call-to-action and a lot more QR Codes driving folks to our website. So we really are promoting and pushing ‘come to the area’ for hiking, for trails, for motorcycle rides, for the arts, for shopping, for eating at our great restaurants.”

To see the new Explore Muskingum County tourist guide you can stop by the visitors center at Fifth and Shinnick Streets or online at VisitZanesville.com.