ZANESVILLE, OH- The Women of Achievement Awards have made it their mission to recognize and honor women in our area who have contributed to our community.

Whether it’s through education, volunteering, managerial work and many more areas….the Muskingum County YMCA, Ohio University Zanesville and Zane State want to commemorate their hard work and dedication. Member of the community of Women of Achievement Ruthie Ware discussed about why it’s important to honor women.

“I think that sometimes women get a little overlooked or in the background you know like the executive secretary or you know whatever. So, this is a chance for us to spotlight all the women in the Muskingum County area that have done great things to contribute to the community.”

Those looking to nominate a Woman of Achievement can find the nomination form on various platforms. You must specify which award you are nominating the person for and upload any letters, supporting documents or information. Campus Coordinator of Communications Heather Sands Davis discussed more about how people can sign up for the nominations.

“So, for the nominations, they are being accepted electronically this year. They can go to Ohio University Zanesville’s website or Zane State College’s website and they can look for Women of Achievement on that page or they can find us on Facebook and they’re will be direct links right there on the Muskingum County Women of Achievement page, we’re regularly posting the links so they can nominate.”

The deadline to submit a nomination is February 8th at 5:00 pm and is on their website at ohio.edu/zanesville/woa. The women receiving the award will be honored at the Zane State Campus Center on April 19th, if you have any questions, you can email Heather Sands Davis at hsands@ohio.edu.