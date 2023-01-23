Vancouver takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to break their three-game slide when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vancouver is 8-13-1 at home and 18-25-3 overall. The Canucks are 18-7-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Chicago is 14-27-4 overall and 5-11-2 in road games. The Blackhawks have allowed 161 goals while scoring 108 for a -53 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 30 goals and 19 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Patrick Kane has eight goals and 22 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.