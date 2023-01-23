Philadelphia plays Los Angeles after Hayes’ 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Los Angeles Kings after Kevin Hayes’ two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Flyers’ 5-3 loss.

Philadelphia has a 20-21-7 record overall and a 10-12-1 record on its home ice. The Flyers have gone 7-5-6 in games decided by a single goal.

Los Angeles is 26-17-6 overall and 12-8-4 on the road. The Kings are 21-6-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Hayes led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 24 goals with 25 assists for the Flyers. Anthony DeAngelo has six assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 19 goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.