MVL Basketball Standings Update

MVL BOY’S

BIG

Maysville 10-0 15-0

The Maysville Panthers picked up two massive wins last week, both by 49 or more. They will have arguably their toughest test remaining for a perfect season this week taking on Sheridan and Tri-Valley.

Tri Valley 7-2 9-6

The Scotties won a game and lost a game last week but that MVL record stays solid at 7-2.

John Glenn 6-3 8-7

Sheridan 6-4 10-6

Sheridan saw their six game winning streak snapped last Friday at West Muskingum.

Philo 4-6 4-10

River View 2-9 6-10

SMALL

West M 8-1 12-3

The Tornadoes are entering a tough part of their schedule and picked up two massive wins over Sheridan and Horizon Science Academy.

New Lex 7-3 13-3

The Panthers won a close one over Tri-Valley last week thanks to a game winning shot from Ryan Hobbs, They’ll host Philo on Tuesday.

Morgan 4-6 5-9

Coshocton 4-7 6-7

The Redskins are hot going 5-2 in their last seven games, three of those wins coming in the MVL.

Crooksville 1-8 3-11

The Ceramics found the win column over Meadowbrook two weeks ago and have been playing better as of late.

Meadowbrook 0-10 0-15

MVL GIRL’S

BIG

Tri Valley 11-1 14-3

The Scotties are rolling this season and a lot of that can be thanks to Lexi Howe who is having a phenomenal senior season.

Sheridan 10-1 15-2

As expected the Generals are the other powerhouse in the MVL. Jamisyn Stinson is playing well and is a leader for a team looking to get back to finish the job from a season ago.

John Glenn 7-4 12-5

The Lady Muskies have been dominating the hardwood this year. They are 11-1 in their last 12 games with the only loss coming to the Scotties.

Philo 5-7 7-9

River View 3-10 4-12

Maysville 3-8 4-11

SMALL

New Lex 11-1 14-4

The Panthers are leading the small school division and have won four games in a row.

West M 9-3 12-5

The Lady Tornadoes made a massive jump in the standings after winning five straight conference games.

Meadowbrook 8-4 11-5

The Lady Colts have been the basketball team to watch in Byesville. They trail West Muskingum by one game in the standings, West M holds the tiebreaker.

Morgan 1-9 5-11

Coshocton1-11 1-14

Crooksville1-11 2-14