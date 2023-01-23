MVL Basketball Standings Update

MVL BOY’S
BIG
Maysville 10-0 15-0
The Maysville Panthers picked up two massive wins last week, both by 49 or more. They will have arguably their toughest test remaining for a perfect season this week taking on Sheridan and Tri-Valley.
Tri Valley 7-2 9-6
The Scotties won a game and lost a game last week but that MVL record stays solid at 7-2.
John Glenn 6-3 8-7
Sheridan 6-4 10-6
Sheridan saw their six game winning streak snapped last Friday at West Muskingum.
Philo 4-6 4-10
River View 2-9 6-10
SMALL
West M 8-1 12-3
The Tornadoes are entering a tough part of their schedule and picked up two massive wins over Sheridan and Horizon Science Academy.
New Lex 7-3 13-3
The Panthers won a close one over Tri-Valley last week thanks to a game winning shot from Ryan Hobbs, They’ll host Philo on Tuesday.
Morgan 4-6 5-9
Coshocton 4-7 6-7
The Redskins are hot going 5-2 in their last seven games, three of those wins coming in the MVL.
Crooksville 1-8 3-11
The Ceramics found the win column over Meadowbrook two weeks ago and have been playing better as of late.
Meadowbrook 0-10 0-15
MVL GIRL’S
BIG
Tri Valley 11-1 14-3
The Scotties are rolling this season and a lot of that can be thanks to Lexi Howe who is having a phenomenal senior season.
Sheridan 10-1 15-2
As expected the Generals are the other powerhouse in the MVL. Jamisyn Stinson is playing well and is a leader for a team looking to get back to finish the job from a season ago.
John Glenn 7-4 12-5
The Lady Muskies have been dominating the hardwood this year. They are 11-1 in their last 12 games with the only loss coming to the Scotties.
Philo 5-7 7-9
River View 3-10 4-12
Maysville 3-8 4-11
SMALL
New Lex 11-1 14-4
The Panthers are leading the small school division and have won four games in a row.
West M 9-3 12-5
The Lady Tornadoes made a massive jump in the standings after winning five straight conference games.
Meadowbrook 8-4 11-5
The Lady Colts have been the basketball team to watch in Byesville. They trail West Muskingum by one game in the standings, West M holds the tiebreaker.
Morgan 1-9 5-11
Coshocton1-11 1-14
Crooksville1-11 2-14