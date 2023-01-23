Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 70, Martin Luther King 41
Academy Park 75, Girard College 63
Archbishop Carroll 73, Conwell Egan 53
Archbishop Ryan 55, Archbishop Wood 54
Beaver Falls 79, Rochester 52
Bellefonte 59, Loyalsock 54
Belmont Charter def. Penn Treaty, forfeit
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Homer-Center 39
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Penn Cambria 39
Brashear 59, Carrick 24
Brookville 56, Karns City 35
Carlisle Christian 69, Blue Mountain Christian 56
Central Martinsburg 71, Chestnut Ridge 42
Central York 63, Central Dauphin 51
Charleroi 63, Frazier 53
Columbia County Christian 70, Walnut Street Christian 35
Dubois Central Catholic 56, Union 51
East Juniata 44, Newport 28
Elwood City Riverside 55, Cornell 44
Ephrata 67, Daniel Boone 44
Ephrata 67, Danville 44
Executive Charter 71, Edison 47
Franklin Learning Center 68, Parkway Northwest 48
Great Valley 45, Interboro 34
Greater Johnstown 102, Somerset 46
Greenwood 69, Halifax 42
Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 48, Propel Montour High School 35
Hollidaysburg 71, Huntingdon 47
Holy Ghost Prep 63, MAST Charter 37
Kennedy Catholic 78, Mercer 25
Lampeter-Strasburg 69, Donegal 52
Lancaster Catholic 57, Cocalico 44
Masterman 41, Hardy Williams 37
McConnellsburg High School 77, Cumberland Valley Christian 52
Monessen 45, Brownsville 43
Neumann-Goretti 69, Father Judge 54
Northern Cambria 57, Purchase Line 47
Philadelphia Central 63, Roxborough 30
Pittsburgh Obama 78, Perry Traditional Academy 47
Port Allegany 54, Smethport 22
SLA Beeber 66, School of the Future 43
South Allegheny 59, Mars 55
Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55
St. Joseph’s Catholic 58, Juniata 52
St. Joseph’s Prep 79, Lansdale Catholic 53
Taylor Allderdice 70, Westinghouse 36
The City School 79, Kimberton Waldorf School 10
Upper Dauphin 52, Line Mountain 43
Vaux Big Picture 85, Kensington 60
West Lawn Wilson 62, Susquehanna Township 54
Westmont Hilltop 65, Bedford 48
Williamsport 62, Harrisburg 56
Windber 66, Conemaugh Valley 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. West Chester Christian, ccd.
