Monday’s Scores

Sports
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 70, Martin Luther King 41

Academy Park 75, Girard College 63

Archbishop Carroll 73, Conwell Egan 53

Archbishop Ryan 55, Archbishop Wood 54

Beaver Falls 79, Rochester 52

Bellefonte 59, Loyalsock 54

Belmont Charter def. Penn Treaty, forfeit

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Homer-Center 39

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Penn Cambria 39

Brashear 59, Carrick 24

Brookville 56, Karns City 35

Carlisle Christian 69, Blue Mountain Christian 56

Central Martinsburg 71, Chestnut Ridge 42

Central York 63, Central Dauphin 51

Charleroi 63, Frazier 53

Columbia County Christian 70, Walnut Street Christian 35

Dubois Central Catholic 56, Union 51

East Juniata 44, Newport 28

Elwood City Riverside 55, Cornell 44

Ephrata 67, Daniel Boone 44

Ephrata 67, Danville 44

Executive Charter 71, Edison 47

Franklin Learning Center 68, Parkway Northwest 48

Great Valley 45, Interboro 34

Greater Johnstown 102, Somerset 46

Greenwood 69, Halifax 42

Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 48, Propel Montour High School 35

Hollidaysburg 71, Huntingdon 47

Holy Ghost Prep 63, MAST Charter 37

Kennedy Catholic 78, Mercer 25

Lampeter-Strasburg 69, Donegal 52

Lancaster Catholic 57, Cocalico 44

Masterman 41, Hardy Williams 37

McConnellsburg High School 77, Cumberland Valley Christian 52

Monessen 45, Brownsville 43

Neumann-Goretti 69, Father Judge 54

Northern Cambria 57, Purchase Line 47

Philadelphia Central 63, Roxborough 30

Pittsburgh Obama 78, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Port Allegany 54, Smethport 22

SLA Beeber 66, School of the Future 43

South Allegheny 59, Mars 55

Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55

St. Joseph’s Catholic 58, Juniata 52

St. Joseph’s Prep 79, Lansdale Catholic 53

Taylor Allderdice 70, Westinghouse 36

The City School 79, Kimberton Waldorf School 10

Upper Dauphin 52, Line Mountain 43

Vaux Big Picture 85, Kensington 60

West Lawn Wilson 62, Susquehanna Township 54

Westmont Hilltop 65, Bedford 48

Williamsport 62, Harrisburg 56

Windber 66, Conemaugh Valley 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. West Chester Christian, ccd.

