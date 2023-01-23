Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 52, South Side 44

Apollo-Ridge 58, Jeannette 26

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 49, Riverview 31

Baldwin 52, Peters Township 49

Barrack Hebrew 47, Cristo Rey 32

Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24

Berks Catholic 51, West Lawn Wilson 32

Blue Mountain 69, Panther Valley 37

Cambridge Springs 41, Saegertown 22

Carrick 73, Brashear 42

Chartiers-Houston High School 58, Bethlehem Center 23

Cheltenham 47, Jenkintown 17

Cochranton 49, Youngsville 30

Conneaut Area 58, Corry 29

Dunmore 73, Carbondale 25

Eden Christian 63, Sto-Rox 33

Eisenhower 70, Mercyhurst Prep 60

Elizabeth Forward 64, Uniontown 17

Erie Cathedral Prep 74, General McLane 22

Erie McDowell 43, Fairview 26

Farrell 56, Reynolds 25

Ferndale 50, Johnstown Christian 30

Franklin 53, Oil City 38

Glendale 59, Curwensville 17

Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 54, Agnes Irwin 37

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Steel Valley 39

Greenville 44, Wilmington 41

Grove City 47, Slippery Rock 29

Hampton 58, Mars 53

Harbor Creek 56, Fort Leboeuf 24

Homer-Center 60, Berlin-Brothersvalley 49

Knoch 49, Highlands 38

Lakeview 53, Commodore Perry 11

Laurel Highlands 63, Southmoreland 23

Lewisburg 45, Williamsport 43

Lincoln Park Charter 53, Quaker Valley 50

Line Mountain 49, Greenwood 31

Lourdes Regional 47, Shenandoah Valley 20

Marian Catholic 61, Schuylkill Haven 32

McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Meadowbrook Christian 41, Bucktail 27

Moon 47, Central Valley 43

Mount Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32

Muncy 46, Jersey Shore 26

North East 53, Girard 21

Northgate 34, New Brighton 3

Oakland Catholic 62, Connellsville 15

Palumbo 34, Philadelphia George Washington 9

Penn Treaty 56, Parkway Northwest 47

Philadelphia High School for Girls 54, Kensington 39

Pine-Richland 68, Montour 56

Pittsburgh Obama 82, Perry Traditional Academy 15

Plum 38, Franklin Regional 36

Propel Montour High School 73, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 6

Riverside 55, Lakeland 54

Rochester 60, Sewickley Academy 53

Seneca 54, Titusville 21

Shaler 49, Erie 34

Sharpsville 57, Sharon 33

Shenango 62, Freedom Area 57

South Fayette 81, Indiana 47

South Park 62, Mount Pleasant 46

St. Joseph 51, Deer Lakes 29

Taylor Allderdice 54, Westinghouse 44

Tyrone 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 11

Union Area 56, Elwood City Riverside 17

Union City 54, Rocky Grove 9

Upper St. Clair 56, Norwin 45

Washington 35, Brentwood 28

West Middlesex 59, Jamestown 23

West Mifflin 53, South Allegheny 36

Williamsburg 63, Mount Union 24

Windber 49, Meyersdale 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. West Chester Christian, ccd.

West Mifflin vs. East Allegheny, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

