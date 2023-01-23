Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 48, Cristo Rey 41

Chicago (Clark) 65, Chicago (Lane) 55

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 81, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 60

Chicago Academy 52, Chicago (Golder) 41

Clemente 71, Juarez 55

Curie 73, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 68

Decatur MacArthur 58, Peoria Manual 49

Dixon 61, Sycamore 49

Gallatin County 56, Galatia 44

Hoffman Estates 72, Streamwood 40

Northside Prep 64, CICS-Northtown 44

Rockford Berean Baptist 45, Quentin Road Bible School 39

Seneca 62, Lowpoint-Washburn 23

St. Francis de Sales 50, Chicago Washington 27

Woodstock Marian 60, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 50

