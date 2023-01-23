Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 48, Cristo Rey 41
Chicago (Clark) 65, Chicago (Lane) 55
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 81, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 60
Chicago Academy 52, Chicago (Golder) 41
Clemente 71, Juarez 55
Curie 73, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 68
Decatur MacArthur 58, Peoria Manual 49
Dixon 61, Sycamore 49
Gallatin County 56, Galatia 44
Hoffman Estates 72, Streamwood 40
Northside Prep 64, CICS-Northtown 44
Rockford Berean Baptist 45, Quentin Road Bible School 39
Seneca 62, Lowpoint-Washburn 23
St. Francis de Sales 50, Chicago Washington 27
Woodstock Marian 60, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/