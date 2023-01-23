MCLS South Branch to Host a New Book Club

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System offers many events that promote learning and socializing throughout their multiple locations. South Branch Customer Service Specialist Jennifer Heston shared information about a new book club, called ‘Cooking is Murder,’ that discusses mystery books and recipes found within them.

“Every last Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. we’ll gather together to talk about a book and also to try out a recipe that is either featured or inspired by the book,” Heston said. “And we focus mostly on cozy mysteries. A cozy mystery is a genre where they’re set in a small town usually and the main characters are not professional detectives or police but they usually get involved in solving a mystery.”

Book clubs provide a great way to meet new people, discover a favorite author or genre and gather fresh ideas.

“And we’ll be trying out some recipes using our Charley Cart, which is a portable kitchen that we received last year through a grant.” Heston said.“ This month’s selection is called ‘Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe’ by Heather Webber and while it’s not strictly a mystery, there are some mysteries to solve in it. And we’ll be trying out some fruit pies based on the recipe that the cafe is famous for.”

The first ‘Cooking is Murder’ meeting will be held 2 p.m. this Thursday at 2530 Maysville Pike. For more information you can visit Muskingumlibrary.org.