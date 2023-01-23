Coshocton Man Charged with OVI

Nichole Hannahs

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident.

It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Paul Kinard Junior was traveling south on Pleasant Valley Drive when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the roadway and up an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on its top in the roadway.

Kinard was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

