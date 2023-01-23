Adventure Gaming Comes to Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Colony Square Mall welcomed a new business this morning that caters to tabletop, roleplaying gamers. Adventure Gaming Owners Samuel Parsons and Joey Schilling explained how their passion for gaming and social networking has developed from a pastime hobby into a full-time business.

“We’ve got like Magic, Pokémon, video games, all kinds of stuff, just everything. We have Manga, DVD’s, Blue-Rays, vinyls even, a whole bunch of stuff. We really just kind of had a passion for this type of stuff for a long time. We just bought and resold to make money and have fun but now it’s time to turn it into a storefront. And Muskingum County really needs this,” Schilling said.

Tabletop roleplaying gamers may be few and far between but they are very passionate about their pastime and Adventure Gaming fills the niche of that specialized segment in the gaming market.

“It’s awesome. It’s always been there. People love playing it,” Schilling said. “People love video games and they just love, I guess, leveling up and this is the place you can do it. We’ll have ‘Magic: The Gathering’ tournaments and I mean the need there is very high. We have people come out all throughout the week playing this stuff and wanting to do business here with us.”

Adventure Gaming, is located near JC Penney and offers a space for gaming tournaments. To learn more about what Adventure Gaming has to offer, you can visit them on Facebook.