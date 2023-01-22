Taylor, Moore lead Wagner to 68-58 victory over Sacred Heart

NEW YORK (AP) — Rob Taylor II and Rahmir Moore scored 19 points apiece to lead Wagner to a 68-58 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Taylor added seven rebounds for the Seahawks (11-7, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Moore made 9 of 13 shots. Zaire Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Nico Galette led the way for the Pioneers (11-11, 4-3) with 16 points and three steals. Raheem Solomon added 15 points and Raymond Espinal-Guzman pitched in with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Wagner hosts Saint Francis Brooklyn while Sacred Heart hosts Long Island University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.