Sports Betting Line

Associated Press10
College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at COASTAL CAROLINA Chicago State
at DETROIT MERCY Oakland
at VIRGINIA TECH Duke
Colgate at BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Pennsylvania 13½ at HARTFORD
at WESTERN ILLINOIS North Dakota
at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 7 Delaware State
at HOWARD 8 Coppin State
Norfolk State at MORGAN STATE
at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL Maryland-Eastern Shore
Prairie View A&M at ALABAMA A&M
at ALCORN STATE 10½ Bethune-Cookman
Grambling at UAPB
Southern at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Texas Southern 3 at ALABAMA STATE
at JACKSON STATE 11½ Florida A&M
at NEVADA New Mexico
at BAYLOR Kansas
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (OFF) at ORLANDO
Milwaukee 11½ (OFF) at DETROIT
at CHICAGO (237½) Atlanta
Minnesota 6 (OFF) at HOUSTON
at UTAH 7 (OFF) Charlotte
at PORTLAND (241½) San Antonio
Memphis (244½) at SACRAMENTO
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -146 Florida +122
at TORONTO -225 N.Y Islanders +184
at DALLAS -178 Buffalo +146
at CALGARY -365 Columbus +285

