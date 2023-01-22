Sports Betting Line

|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|8½
|Chicago
|State
|at DETROIT MERCY
|5½
|Oakland
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|1½
|Duke
|Colgate
|5½
|at
|BOSTON
|UNIVERSITY
|Pennsylvania
|13½
|at
|HARTFORD
|at WESTERN ILLINOIS
|6½
|North
|Dakota
|at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
|7
|Delaware
|State
|at HOWARD
|8
|Coppin
|State
|Norfolk State
|3½
|at
|MORGAN
|STATE
|at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
|7½
|Maryland-Eastern
|Shore
|Prairie View A&M
|2½
|at
|ALABAMA
|A&M
|at ALCORN STATE
|10½
|Bethune-Cookman
|Grambling
|3½
|at
|UAPB
|Southern
|8½
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|VALLEY
|STATE
|Texas Southern
|3
|at
|ALABAMA
|STATE
|at JACKSON STATE
|11½
|Florida
|A&M
|at NEVADA
|2½
|New
|Mexico
|at BAYLOR
|2½
|Kansas
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Milwaukee
|11½
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CHICAGO
|1½
|(237½)
|Atlanta
|Minnesota
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at UTAH
|7
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at PORTLAND
|9½
|(241½)
|San
|Antonio
|Memphis
|2½
|(244½)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-146
|Florida
|+122
|at TORONTO
|-225
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+184
|at DALLAS
|-178
|Buffalo
|+146
|at CALGARY
|-365
|Columbus
|+285
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/