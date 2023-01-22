Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 51, Blue Ridge 43
Bayard Rustin High School 69, Academy Park 30
Bellwood-Antis 65, Everett 35
Bensalem 52, New Hope-Solebury High School 48
Bethlehem Freedom 54, Southern Lehigh 35
Bethlehem Liberty 85, Pleasant Valley 33
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Tyrone 43
Blackhawk 67, Freedom Area 37
Blue Mountain 43, Emmaus 37
Boyertown 45, Pottsgrove 31
Brandywine Heights 36, Pine Grove 30
Bucktail 55, Columbia-Montour 8
Butler 49, Sharpsville 33
Cedar Cliff 57, Reading 29
Central Bucks West 53, Governor Mifflin 17
Central Columbia 67, Mifflinburg 27
Chester 55, Executive Charter 53
Coatesville 69, Lancaster McCaskey 65
Columbia 54, Eastern York 41
Conestoga 59, Great Valley 37
Council Rock South 47, Imhotep Charter 27
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 64, Bishop Canevin 57
Danville 40, Selinsgrove 12
Easton 44, Parkland 33
Erie Cathedral Prep 69, Cardinal O’Hara 46
Fleetwood 78, East Pennsboro 42
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Wyomissing 45
Lake-Lehman 40, Montrose 22
Lakeview 49, Conneaut Area 34
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Elizabethtown 30
Lancaster Catholic 59, Berks Catholic 45
Lansdale Catholic 78, Bethlehem Catholic 54
Laurel 43, Greenville 34
Lewisburg 41, Jersey Shore 40
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 99, Philadelphia West Catholic 22
Loyalsock 60, Bloomsburg 52
Maplewood 61, Fort Leboeuf 27
Marian Catholic 56, Christian School of York 21
Mars 53, Moon 18
Methacton 65, North Penn 64
Monessen 39, Bethlehem Center 37, OT
Montoursville 43, Milton 18
Mount Carmel 49, Southern Columbia 44
Neshannock 64, Rochester 31
Neumann 43, Sullivan County 28
North Allegheny 62, Erie McDowell 44
North Schuylkill 46, Northampton 39
Oakland Catholic 80, Taylor Allderdice 12
Owen J Roberts 52, Upper Perkiomen 36
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 72, Westtown 69
Paul VI, N.J. 72, Westtown 69
Perkiomen Valley 46, Souderton 23
Pittston Area 32, Berwick 27
Pottstown 61, Gratz 47
Salisbury 66, Panther Valley 35
Shamokin 64, Midd-West 26
Shikellamy 58, Central Mountain 36
South Williamsport 41, Benton 27
Susquehanna Township 44, Milton Hershey 38
Tri-Valley 41, Tamaqua 36
Union City 37, Reynolds 26
West Lawn Wilson 49, Hempfield 40
Wyoming Seminary 46, Susquehanna 28
York Catholic 58, Camp Hill Trinity 47
