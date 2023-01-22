Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 51, Blue Ridge 43

Bayard Rustin High School 69, Academy Park 30

Bellwood-Antis 65, Everett 35

Bensalem 52, New Hope-Solebury High School 48

Bethlehem Freedom 54, Southern Lehigh 35

Bethlehem Liberty 85, Pleasant Valley 33

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Tyrone 43

Blackhawk 67, Freedom Area 37

Blue Mountain 43, Emmaus 37

Boyertown 45, Pottsgrove 31

Brandywine Heights 36, Pine Grove 30

Bucktail 55, Columbia-Montour 8

Butler 49, Sharpsville 33

Cedar Cliff 57, Reading 29

Central Bucks West 53, Governor Mifflin 17

Central Columbia 67, Mifflinburg 27

Chester 55, Executive Charter 53

Coatesville 69, Lancaster McCaskey 65

Columbia 54, Eastern York 41

Conestoga 59, Great Valley 37

Council Rock South 47, Imhotep Charter 27

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 64, Bishop Canevin 57

Danville 40, Selinsgrove 12

Easton 44, Parkland 33

Erie Cathedral Prep 69, Cardinal O’Hara 46

Fleetwood 78, East Pennsboro 42

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Wyomissing 45

Lake-Lehman 40, Montrose 22

Lakeview 49, Conneaut Area 34

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Elizabethtown 30

Lancaster Catholic 59, Berks Catholic 45

Lansdale Catholic 78, Bethlehem Catholic 54

Laurel 43, Greenville 34

Lewisburg 41, Jersey Shore 40

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 99, Philadelphia West Catholic 22

Loyalsock 60, Bloomsburg 52

Maplewood 61, Fort Leboeuf 27

Marian Catholic 56, Christian School of York 21

Mars 53, Moon 18

Methacton 65, North Penn 64

Monessen 39, Bethlehem Center 37, OT

Montoursville 43, Milton 18

Mount Carmel 49, Southern Columbia 44

Neshannock 64, Rochester 31

Neumann 43, Sullivan County 28

North Allegheny 62, Erie McDowell 44

North Schuylkill 46, Northampton 39

Oakland Catholic 80, Taylor Allderdice 12

Owen J Roberts 52, Upper Perkiomen 36

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 72, Westtown 69

Paul VI, N.J. 72, Westtown 69

Perkiomen Valley 46, Souderton 23

Pittston Area 32, Berwick 27

Pottstown 61, Gratz 47

Salisbury 66, Panther Valley 35

Shamokin 64, Midd-West 26

Shikellamy 58, Central Mountain 36

South Williamsport 41, Benton 27

Susquehanna Township 44, Milton Hershey 38

Tri-Valley 41, Tamaqua 36

Union City 37, Reynolds 26

West Lawn Wilson 49, Hempfield 40

Wyoming Seminary 46, Susquehanna 28

York Catholic 58, Camp Hill Trinity 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

