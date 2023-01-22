Montana State knocks off Montana 67-64

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 23 points as Montana State beat Montana 67-64 on Saturday night.

Brown shot 9 for 13 from the floor (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Raequan Battle scored 18 on 7-of-12 shooting. Jubrile Belo added 11 points.

Aanen Moody finished with 21 points for the Grizzlies (9-11, 3-5). Brandon Whitney added 17 points and four assists, while Dischon Thomas scored 14.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Montana State visits Portland State while Montana visits Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.