Los Angeles brings losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Los Angeles Kings (25-16-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -227, Blackhawks +185; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 9-15-2 record in home games and a 13-26-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have conceded 156 goals while scoring 102 for a -54 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has a 25-16-6 record overall and an 11-8-4 record on the road. The Kings have given up 160 goals while scoring 150 for a -10 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 13 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has scored three goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 16 goals and 31 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.