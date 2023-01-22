Jets visit the Flyers after Scheifele’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (30-16-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -164, Flyers +138; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Mark Scheifele’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Jets’ 5-1 win.

Philadelphia has a 20-20-7 record overall and a 10-11-1 record in home games. The Flyers have conceded 149 goals while scoring 130 for a -19 scoring differential.

Winnipeg is 13-10-1 on the road and 30-16-1 overall. The Jets have gone 12-5-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has 13 goals and 28 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Josh Morrissey has eight goals and 42 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Jets: Dylan Samberg: day to day (illness), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.